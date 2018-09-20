Kremlin confirms meeting between Russian, Belarusian presidents on September 21

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on September 21 in Sochi, the Kremlin press service reported.

"During the negotiations the sides will discuss major issues of bilateral relations, the prospects of promoting Eurasian integration and current international problems," the press service said in a statement.

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin had agreed to hold the upcoming meeting during a telephone conversation earlier. They also decided then that the two countries’ prime ministers and deputy prime ministers in charge of the fuel and energy complex will attend the meeting.