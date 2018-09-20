Senate speaker says Russia to do everything possible to develop relations with Serbia

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Relations with Serbia have special value for Russia, and Moscow has done and will continue to do everything that is possible to develop them, said Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko at a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic on the sidelines of the second Eurasian Women’s Forum.

At the beginning of the meeting Matviyenko noted that she is very glad to see her colleague and thanked her for coming to the forum. Speaking about Russian-Serbian relations, the speaker said that "they are especially valuable to Russia."

"We have done and will do everything that is possible to secure the development of Russian-Serbian relations and make them cover all spheres of cooperation," Matviyenko said, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are keeping in contact all the time. "Interparliamentary relations are also developing in this way," the speaker said. She noted that Gojkovic will come to Moscow in October to meet with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The president of the National Assembly of Serbia stated, for her part, that she didn’t hesitate about going to St. Petersburg. Relations between the two states are at the highest level now, she stressed.