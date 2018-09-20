No sign of arrangements for Russia-Germany-France-Turkey summit, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. There is no sign of arranging a summit between Russia, Germany, France and Turkey, and the date of the meeting has not been set, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, there is no talk about this summit," Peskov said. "The work is ongoing, but there is no sign [of arranging it] at all," he noted.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that it was early now to speak about another summit on the Syrian settlement between Russia, Iran and Turkey, noting that this trilateral meeting was held last week.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan put forward the initiative of holding a four-way summit in September. The Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, suggested that the issue of Syrian refugees could be discussed at the meeting.