Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israeli Air Force commander to arrive in Moscow on Thursday to hand data on Il-20 crash

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 0:47 UTC+3

The Air Force commander and the delegation will present data on the incident in all aspects, including preliminary information and main conclusions of the investigation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

TEL AVIV, September 20. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force Commander Amikan Norkin will head to Moscow to hand over the information on the Ilyushin Il-20 warplane crash in Syria, Israel’s Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

"On Thursday morning, a delegation of Israel’s Defense Forces headed by Major General Amikan Norkin, the Air Force Commander, will head to Moscow after the downing of a Russian plane by a Syrian missile on Monday night," says the communique circulated by the military.

"The Air Force commander and the delegation will present data on the incident in all aspects, including preliminary information and main conclusions of the investigation," it says.

The Israeli delegation will inform Russia "of Iran’s ongoing attempts to supply Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement with strategic weapons and to gain a military foothold in Syria," the press service said.

Besides Norkin, the Israeli delegation will include Brigadier General Erez Maisel, the head of the Israel Defense Forces' Foreign Relations Division, and officers of the Intelligence Division, Air Force and Operations Command, the army said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that in Tuesday’s phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Vladimir Putin gave his consent to the arrival of experts headed by the Israeli Air Force commander, who are to hand their data on the Il-20 crash to Moscow. Peskov has pointed out that the Russian president relies on the information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, but then added that Israel’s information will be also examined by Russian experts.

Tragedy over the Mediterranean

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 plane that was flying back to the airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim crashed over the Mediterranean Sea late on Monday. According to the ministry, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets were delivering airstrikes on Syrian targets in the Latakia governorate at the moment. The ministry said the Russian Il-20 was shot down by Syria’s air defense over the Mediterranean Sea because Israel’s F-16 fighter jets used it as cover.

The Israeli command centers and the F-16s’ pilots could not but see the Russian plane, which was approaching the runway from an altitude of five kilometers. Nevertheless, they deliberately staged this provocation, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, adding that Israel’s actions are considered in Russia as hostile.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday, stating that Israel is solely to blame for the downing of Russia’s Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea. The irresponsible actions by the Israeli Air Force led to a tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian military personnel, he said.

Later in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a communique expressing sorrow for the death of the Il-20 crew members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bases in Syria to be equipped with upgraded control systems — official
2
Israeli Air Force commander to arrive in Moscow on Thursday to hand data on Il-20 crash
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
5
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
6
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
7
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT