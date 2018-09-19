Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Turkish consultations to ease visa regime to be held in October

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 16:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In August, the sides agreed to create a mechanism of consultations to simplify the regime for certain categories of Turkish citizens

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will hold a round of consular consultations to simplify the visa regime the next month, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov in a conversation with TASS on Wednesday.

"Russian-Turkish consular consultations are to be held in October, which will focus on issues related to the easing of the visa regime," he said. "The work on this issue did not stop, it continues," the deputy foreign minister affirmed.

In August 2018 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed to create a mechanism of consultations to simplify the visa regime for certain categories of Turkish citizens.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
2
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
3
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
4
North Korean leader to visit Seoul by year-end
5
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
6
Russia offers to ease border regulations with Latvia
7
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT