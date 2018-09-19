Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 13:18 UTC+3

Putin in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu accepted Israel’s proposal for presenting its own data regarding the Ilyushin-20 incident to Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
Ilyushin-20 plane

Ilyushin-20 plane

© Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opinion of the loss of the Ilyushin-20 plane over the Mediterranean relies on the Defense Ministry’s information, while Israel’s arguments are still to be examined by Russian specialists, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"Our Defense Ministry and General Staff have information about every minute and every second of all flights in that area, first and foremost, about our plane’s flight. It is this information that the president relies on," Peskov said.

Read also
Embassy of Israel in Moscow

Israel expresses sorrow over death of crew of downed Russian plane

He recalled that Putin in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accepted Israel’s proposal a delegation of experts under the Israeli Air Force Commander-in-Chief would bring its own data regarding the Ilyushin-20 incident to Moscow.

"For the time being they [Israel’s data] have not arrived. Our experts will certainly study them," Peskov said.

Asked if the Syrian side has shared its own data, Peskov said he knew nothing about that and the question should be addressed to the Defense Ministry. Asked if Syria’s President Bashar Assad had phoned Putin, Peskov answered in the negative, but remarked that there had been an official statement by Damascus on that score.

Tragedy over Mediterranean

According to the Russian Defense Ministry radio contact was lost with the crew of Russia’s Ilyushin-20 plane over the Mediterranean 35 kilometers away from Syria’s shore at about 23:00 Moscow time on September 17 as the plane was returning to the Khmeimim air base. The plane disappeared from radar screens while four Israeli fighter jets F-16 were attacking targets in Syria’s Latakia province.

The Russian Defense Ministry later said that the Ilyushin-20 was shot down by the Syrian air defense. Israeli air pilots used the Ilyushin-20 as a cover, thus making it vulnerable to the S-200 air defense system, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It pointed out that Israeli air force command centers and F-16 pilots "could not but see the Russian plane, because it was approaching the base from an altitude of 5,000 meters." Yet they deliberately staged this provocation, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, adding that Russia interpreted Israel’s actions as hostile.

The Israel Defense Forces’ press-service issued a communique to express regret over the death of the Ilyushin-20’s crew.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
2
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
3
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
4
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
5
New security system to be established in Idlib — Russian defense chief
6
Russia signs 20 weapons contracts with African countries over two years
7
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT