Russia open for dialogue with everyone willing to cooperate, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to contribute to the strengthening of global stability and maintain dialogue with all the interested parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the opening ceremony of a documentary exhibition dubbed "Munich-38. On the Brink of a Catastrophe."

"Russia will continue to fully contribute to the strengthening of global and regional stability and the search for collective responses to numerous challenges and threats of today," he said. "Russia is open for cooperation with everyone who shows similar willingness," the Russian top diplomat added.

The "Munich-38" exhibition, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Munich Agreement, opened at the premises of Russia’s State Archive on Wednesday and will run until October 14.