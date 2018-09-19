Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia open for dialogue with everyone willing to cooperate, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 12:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will continue to fully contribute to the strengthening of global and regional stability, Lavrov vowed

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Read also

Russia still ready for 'serious' dialogue with Britain over Skripal saga

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to contribute to the strengthening of global stability and maintain dialogue with all the interested parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the opening ceremony of a documentary exhibition dubbed "Munich-38. On the Brink of a Catastrophe."

"Russia will continue to fully contribute to the strengthening of global and regional stability and the search for collective responses to numerous challenges and threats of today," he said. "Russia is open for cooperation with everyone who shows similar willingness," the Russian top diplomat added.

The "Munich-38" exhibition, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Munich Agreement, opened at the premises of Russia’s State Archive on Wednesday and will run until October 14.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
2
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
3
Kremlin denounces claims on Russia’s involvement in new poisonings in Salisbury as absurd
4
Frigate Admiral Essen wraps up visit to Greece
5
Trump can stop Nord Stream 2 project, says Polish president
6
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
7
Russia launches criminal case into Il-20 crash above Mediterranean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT