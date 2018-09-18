Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Swiss ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 20:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Moscow Yves Rossier was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over 'ungrounded allegations about increased spy activities'

Share
1 pages in this article
Yves Rossier

Yves Rossier

© Anna Isakova/Russian State Duma Photo Service/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Switzerland’s Ambassador to Moscow Yves Rossier was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday to give explanations following ungrounded allegations about increased activities of Russian intelligence services in that country.

Read also
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov

Swiss paper’s anti-Russian allegations are politically motivated, says Russian diplomat

"Swiss Ambassador to Moscow Yves Rossier was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on September 18," the ministry said in a press statement. "We demanded he give explanations about ungrounded accusations coming from Switzerland that our country is expanding the activities of special services in Switzerland and that alleged Russian agents are engaging in illegal activities aimed against Switzerland’s vital infrastructure," the ministry said.

"It was said to the ambassador that such confrontational rhetoric may do serious harm to the constructively developing Russian-Swiss relations," the ministry stressed.

Rossier promised to inform his country’s authorities about this warning.

Swiss Tages-Anzeiger daily wrote on September 14 that two Russian nationals had been arrested and then released in the Netherlands in the spring. These men allegedly planned to go to Switzerland to spy on a chemical laboratory in the town of Spiez. On the following day, Tages-Anzeiger and another Swiss daily, Tribune de Geneve, alleged that the Swiss Attorney General’s Office suspected these two Russian nationals of spying on the European office of the World Anti-Doping Agency in Lausanne. On Sunday, two more Swiss media outlets, SonntagsZeitung and Le Matin Dimanche, alleged that each fourth of the Russians accredited in Switzerland was a spy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
3
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
4
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
5
Putin to hold telephone conversation with Netanyahu — Kremlin
6
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Dutch ambassador
7
Siemens might start deliveries of additional Sapsan trains to Russian Railways
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT