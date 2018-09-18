White Helmets continue conjuring up provocations with chemical weapons in Idlib — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Militants entrenches in Syria and activists of the White Helmets grouping continue conjuring up a provocation in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council that discussed the situation in Syria.

"Militants and activists of the White Helmets continue preparing sham scenes that will feature the alleged use of chemical weapons inside the Idlib zone of de-escalation," he said.