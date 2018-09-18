Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

White Helmets continue conjuring up provocations with chemical weapons in Idlib — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 20:39 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Militants entrenches in Syria and activists of the White Helmets grouping continue conjuring up a provocation in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council that discussed the situation in Syria.

"Militants and activists of the White Helmets continue preparing sham scenes that will feature the alleged use of chemical weapons inside the Idlib zone of de-escalation," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
3
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
4
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
5
Putin to hold telephone conversation with Netanyahu — Kremlin
6
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Dutch ambassador
7
Siemens might start deliveries of additional Sapsan trains to Russian Railways
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT