Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia says Caspian convention won’t hinder US cargo transit to Afghanistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 15:30 UTC+3 ASTRAKHAN

A diplomat says the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will not hinder the transit of non-lethal goods to US troops in Afghanistan from Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
Caspian sea

Caspian sea

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

ASTRAKHAN, September 18. /TASS/. The Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will not hinder the transit of non-lethal goods to US troops in Afghanistan from Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Igor Bratchikov told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN secretary general welcomes signing of Convention on Legal Status of Caspian Sea

"Have a look at the Convention. It bans foreign military presence in the Caspian Sea area and I think the existing restrictions are clarified," the diplomat said when asked whether the document would limit the transit of non-lethal goods to US troops deployed to Afghanistan.

"Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have been ensuring that no third countries have troops deployed in Caspian Sea waters," Bratchikov added.

The main route for delivering resources to US troops in Afghanistan passes through Pakistan. However, given the unstable political and military situation in the country and disagreements between Washington and Islamabad, the US has been working to develop an alternative route that would begin in Azerbaijan, pass through the Caspian Sea and Kazakhstan’s ports of Aktau and Kuryk, and will then involve rail transport to reach Afghanistan via Uzbekistan. This is a modified version of the Northern Distribution Network.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia to improve security of military personnel in Syria following Il-20 crash
2
Putin to hold telephone conversation with Netanyahu — Kremlin
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
5
Israel expresses sorrow over death of crew of downed Russian plane
6
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
7
Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT