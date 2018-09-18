Russian Honorary Consulate opens in Italy’s Pisa

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/ The Russian Honorary Consulate has opened in Italy’s Pisa on Monday. A corresponding note was published on the Twitter page of the Russian Embassy in Italy and San Marino on Tuesday.

"The official opening ceremony for the Russian Honorary Consulate was held in the city of Pisa on September 17. Russian Ambassador Sergei Razov took part in the ceremony," the statement says. The report is followed by several photos, one of them showing the Russian diplomat and his Italian colleagues cutting the red ribbon. The embassy also published photos of famous sights of the Piazza dei Miracoli - the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta (St. Mary of the Assumption) and the famous Tower of Pisa.

The institute of honorary consulates that are operating on a voluntary basis is aimed at providing help to Russian and Italian citizens in receiving consular services and carrying out contacts with Russia’s official diplomatic representatives. In the Apennines these consulates are operating in Ancona, Bari, Venice, Verona, Florence, Udine, Bologna and Naples. Such institutions, that undergo the approval procedure by Russia’s authorities, often carry out cultural activities, organizing arts festivals, exhibitions, conferences and educational exchanges.