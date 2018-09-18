Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Invitation to US to Moscow conference on Afghanistan is still in force - Russia’s UN envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 0:09 UTC+3

The Russian diplomat called on countries to refrain from rivalry in efforts towards settlement of the situation in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes the United States will take part in the next conference on Afghanistan in Moscow and the invitation is still in force, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

"An optimal venue is needed for international support to the launch of peace process in Afghanistan," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. "The Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan meets this goal. We plan to organize a meeting in this format with the participation of representatives of the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) after a consolidated position on that matter is reached in Kabul. We hope the United States will join. The invitation is still in force."

The Russian diplomat called on countries to refrain from rivalry in efforts towards settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. "We are convinced that the negotiating process should proceed under control of the Afghans," he said. "We reiterate our readiness to continue our assistance to them. We hail international and regional efforts to help Afghanistan launch peace process. The most important thing is that there should be no room for rivalry and prioritizing own interests."

Consultation on Afghanistan in the Russian capital city were initially scheduled for September 4. Invitations were sent to 12 countries, including the United States, which turned it down. Among those invited were the leaders of the Taliban Doha-based political office. Later, Kabul said it would not take part in the meeting.

On August 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The sides agreed to postpone the meeting because of the government reshuffles in Afghanistan and appoint a new date for the consultations in Moscow via diplomatic channels.

