Putin plans to discuss Syrian settlement with Erdogan

September 17, 15:22 UTC+3
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

SOCHI, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday opening talks with his visiting Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that he wants to discuss problems of the Syrian settlement and try to find solutions to them.

"Our relations are developing dynamically and positively. It can be said about our trade and economic ties, which are growing rapidly. It can be said about our security cooperation, especially within the region, on the international arena in a broad sense of the word," he said. "There are a lot of problems, some of them being very difficult. I am glad to see you not only to exchange views on the entire range of problems but also to try to find solutions where there are none as of yet."

Welcoming the guest, the Russian leader stressed that their meetings are held rather regularly. He noted that the Turkish president’s latest visit to Russia took place exactly a year ago.

