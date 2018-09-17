Russian embassy points out ‘wild imagination’ of UK media reports on Skripal case

LONDON, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in London has called UK media reports claiming that an employee of the Russian diplomatic mission may be involved in the poisoning of former GRU [Russian intelligence service] agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia wildly imaginative.

"We do not find it appropriate to comment on the wild imagination of the British press," a Russian embassy representative said on Monday.

Earlier, the Sunday Mirror reported that suspects in the Skripal poisoning Alexander Petrov an Ruslan Boshirov might have met with two other suspects after checking in at the London hotel, namely with a curator who worked at the embassy and an unknown doctor, who might have monitored the operation.

On September 5, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the UK parliament that the Crown Prosecution Service was ready to charge two Russian citizens - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - with an attempt on the lives of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Reports also stated that the British police would go ahead with inquiries into the Salisbury and Amesbury poisonings as parts of one case. May added that the operation was "approved at a senior level of the Russian state."

On March 4, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia, were affected by a nerve gas of the Novichok class in Salisbury. The British government claimed that Russia might have been involved in the incident. Moscow strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, adding that programs for developing this substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

Britain’s military chemical laboratory at Porton down has failed to identify the origin of the substance that poisoned the Skripals.