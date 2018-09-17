Kremlin dismisses reports that Russian Defense Ministry ‘linked’ to Skripal ‘suspects’

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not find the versions about alleged ties of the Skripal case suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov to the Russian Defense Ministry credible, he stated, commenting on the media’s reports claiming that the telephone number specified in their case files belongs to the defense ministry.

"For me, the president’s words have more credibility than anonymized information about phone numbers," Peskov said, mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement, in which he said that neither Petrov, nor Boshirov have connections to the military and that they are both civilians.

On September 5, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the UK parliament that the Crown Prosecution Service was ready to charge two Russian citizens - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - with an attempt on the lives of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Reports also stated that the British police would go ahead with inquiries into the Salisbury and Amesbury poisonings as parts of one case. May added that the operation was "approved at a senior level of the Russian state."

On March 4, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia, were affected by a nerve gas of the Novichok class in Salisbury. The British government claimed that Russia might have been involved in the incident. Moscow strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, adding that programs for developing this substance had never existed in the Soviet Union or Russia.

Britain’s military chemical laboratory at Porton down has failed to identify the origin of the substance that poisoned the Skripals.