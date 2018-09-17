Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin dismisses reports that Russian Defense Ministry ‘linked’ to Skripal ‘suspects’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 17, 11:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin spokesman Dmitrry Peskov recalled the president's statement where Putin said that neither Alexander Petrov, nor Ruslan Boshirov had connections to the military and are both civilians

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not find the versions about alleged ties of the Skripal case suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov to the Russian Defense Ministry credible, he stated, commenting on the media’s reports claiming that the telephone number specified in their case files belongs to the defense ministry.

"For me, the president’s words have more credibility than anonymized information about phone numbers," Peskov said, mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement, in which he said that neither Petrov, nor Boshirov have connections to the military and that they are both civilians.

Read also

Skripal case suspects have nothing to do with Kremlin or Putin - Peskov

Lavrov blasts London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as illogical

Moscow regrets Western countries have opted to align themselves with UK on Salisbury case

On September 5, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the UK parliament that the Crown Prosecution Service was ready to charge two Russian citizens - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - with an attempt on the lives of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Reports also stated that the British police would go ahead with inquiries into the Salisbury and Amesbury poisonings as parts of one case. May added that the operation was "approved at a senior level of the Russian state."

On March 4, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia, were affected by a nerve gas of the Novichok class in Salisbury. The British government claimed that Russia might have been involved in the incident. Moscow strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, adding that programs for developing this substance had never existed in the Soviet Union or Russia.

Britain’s military chemical laboratory at Porton down has failed to identify the origin of the substance that poisoned the Skripals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presents audio recording proving Ukraine’s complicity in MH17 tragedy
2
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi and Brexit postpones anti-Russian sanctions
3
German president highlights need for dialogue with Russia
4
Situation in Syria's Idlib requires high-level talks, says Kremlin spokesman
5
Ukraine’s leader signs decree on breaking friendship treaty with Russia
6
Arctic expedition identifies found ship as English explorers’ Eira yacht
7
More than 1,000 servicemen to take part in Russian-Mongolian drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT