Three Syrian governorates come under shelling by militants - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Numerous ceasefire violations by militants in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone were reported over the past 24 hours, with settlements in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates coming under shelling, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Sunday.

"During the day, shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Kara Kilisa (trices), Ikko (twice), Beit Smayra, Bashira, Qellaz, Sandrab, Jebel Castru and Shir al-Sahab in the Latakia governorate, Maqanis al-Duwayri (twice), Zakhabiya, Rashidin-1 neighborhoods in Aleppo, the research institute quarters (four times) and Aleppo’s western suburbs (nine times), as well as from the settlement of Halfaya in the Hama governorate. Apart from that, the settlement of Tadef in the Aleppo governorate twice came under shelling from the positions of the Free Syrian Army deployed in a territory near the city of al-Bab that is controlled by pro-Turkish groups," he said.

According to Savchenko, local residents helped find an arms cache holding munitions of various types and calibers near the settlement of Tell Bisa. "Officers of the Russian reconciliation center, with the assistance from former militants of the Jaish al-Tawhid group, evacuated the munitions from the cache for disposal," he said.

He also said that during the day officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted three humanitarian operation in the settlements of Huraybil in the Aleppo governorate, Marrat in the Deir ez-Zor governorate and in the city of Latakia. As many as 1,275 bags with food products with an overall weight of 5.4 tonnes and a tonne of freshly baked bread were distributed among civilians.

"Targeted humanitarian assistance was delivered to the families of 15 killed Syrian servicemen in Aleppo’s Shaiban Pasha, Sheikh Fars, al-Qasidiya, Sheikh Hoder and al-Sahur neighborhoods," he said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.