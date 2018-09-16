Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Three Syrian governorates come under shelling by militants - Russian reconciliation center

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 16, 22:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Center chief Vladimir Savchenko, Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates were under fire

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Numerous ceasefire violations by militants in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone were reported over the past 24 hours, with settlements in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates coming under shelling, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Sunday.

"During the day, shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Kara Kilisa (trices), Ikko (twice), Beit Smayra, Bashira, Qellaz, Sandrab, Jebel Castru and Shir al-Sahab in the Latakia governorate, Maqanis al-Duwayri (twice), Zakhabiya, Rashidin-1 neighborhoods in Aleppo, the research institute quarters (four times) and Aleppo’s western suburbs (nine times), as well as from the settlement of Halfaya in the Hama governorate. Apart from that, the settlement of Tadef in the Aleppo governorate twice came under shelling from the positions of the Free Syrian Army deployed in a territory near the city of al-Bab that is controlled by pro-Turkish groups," he said.

According to Savchenko, local residents helped find an arms cache holding munitions of various types and calibers near the settlement of Tell Bisa. "Officers of the Russian reconciliation center, with the assistance from former militants of the Jaish al-Tawhid group, evacuated the munitions from the cache for disposal," he said.

He also said that during the day officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted three humanitarian operation in the settlements of Huraybil in the Aleppo governorate, Marrat in the Deir ez-Zor governorate and in the city of Latakia. As many as 1,275 bags with food products with an overall weight of 5.4 tonnes and a tonne of freshly baked bread were distributed among civilians.

"Targeted humanitarian assistance was delivered to the families of 15 killed Syrian servicemen in Aleppo’s Shaiban Pasha, Sheikh Fars, al-Qasidiya, Sheikh Hoder and al-Sahur neighborhoods," he said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Swiss paper’s anti-Russian allegations are politically motivated, says Russian diplomat
2
Skripal case suspects have nothing to do with Kremlin or Putin - Peskov
3
Putin says not going to step down - Kremlin spokesman
4
Russian Orthodox Church Holy Synod convened for special session over situation in Ukraine
5
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
6
Russia vows to wipe out terrorist-run drone assembly workshops in Idlib
7
WADA clarifies its stance regarding recommendation to reinstate RUSADA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT