Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Xi's participation in EEF-2018 testifies to China's interest in Russian Far East - Peskov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 16, 17:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Presidential spokesman this is evidence of the atmosphere of trust that exists between Russia and China

Share
1 pages in this article
Spokesman of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov

Spokesman of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Participation of President of China Xi Jinping in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Form (EEF-2018) on September 12 testifies to China's interest in the Russia’s Far East and Xi Jinping's personal confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

In general, according to Peskov, participation of the Chinese leader in the EEF-2018 plenary session and the subsequent discussion - "is probably evidence of the atmosphere of trust that exists between our countries". Peskov recalled that Xi Jinping traditionally does not participate in discussions in this format, in particular, he did not participate in the forum in Davos.

"The fact that he decided to participate fully in the Eastern Economic Forum, says that, first, he is comfortable here, second, he trusts his counterpart Putin and, third, this is an important region for him, an important event, where he brilliantly participated at the highest level," Peskov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Eastern Economic Forum
Persons
Xi Jinping Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
2
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
3
Russia, Japan to continue discussing peace treaty, despite nuances in approaches - Peskov
4
Syrian air defenses shoot down several Israeli missiles - SANA
5
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
6
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
7
About 5,000 rally in Riga against reform of Russian-language schools in Latvia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT