Putin, Erdogan to discuss bilateral cooperation and Syria on September 17 - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on September 17, according to the Kremlin press service.

According to the press service, the leaders will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the problems of settlement in Syrian.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a plenary session of the German-Russian Forum that Putin and Erdogan will discuss the situation in Idlib at a meeting on September 17 in Sochi.

"On September 17 there will be a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. They discussed ways to settle the Idlib zone problem to minimize some risks for civilian population in Tehran on September 7," Lavrov said. "Now the military and diplomats are engaged in dialogue. On Monday, September 17, the presidents will study this situation."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the next meeting between Putin and Erdogan is planned for September 17 in Sochi.