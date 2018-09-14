Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cyber security on agenda of Russia’s relations with Germany, says Russian top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 14, 17:44 UTC+3 BERLIN
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. Cyber security is one of the most important topics in relations between Moscow and Berlin but dialogue on it has been postponed at the request of the German side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Putin says 25 mln cyber attacks at World Cup-related infrastructure foiled

"Cyber security is on the agenda of our relations with Germany," Lavrov told a plenary session of the German-Russian Forum. "The first meeting of the working group on cyber security was scheduled for this March. But it was postponed at the request of the German side."

He said he did not share the view that dialogue is impossible without trust and this is the reason for the lack of a normal dialogue with Russia. "It is impossible to dispel doubts and do away with mistrust without dialogue," he stressed.

Topics
Cyber security
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
