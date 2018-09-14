Russian finance minister, US energy chief agree that dialogue should continue

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian first deputy prime minister and finance minister Anton Siluanov and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry agreed during their Thursday’s meeting in Moscow that the Russian-US dialogue should continue both at the political and business level.

"Anton Siluanov and Rick Perry noted the need to continue dialogue between Russia and the United States at the level of state and businessmen, despite the current difficult period in the two states’ relations," Siluanov’s spokesman said.

During his visit to Moscow on Thursday, Perry also meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. After the talks, Novak said that Russia and the United States may establish a joint investment fund in the sphere of energy efficiency and new technologies, with the possible participation of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund.

"I also informed by the colleague about the negotiations which are currently under way with the European Union and Ukraine, regarding the possibility of further use of Ukraine’s gas transportation system, taking into account the need to complete all litigations and the possibility of extending those contracts in the future," Novak said.

Perry, in his turn, described his meeting with Novak as "productive."

"Just concluded a productive meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. I look forward to continuing our dialogue within the current constraints of our bilateral relationship," Perry said on his Twitter page.

In a statement released after the talks, the US Department of Energy said the two officials discussed "ways in which America and Russia, two of the world’s top producers of natural gas and leading producers of oil can work together to ensure world energy market stability, transparency, and sustainability."

During the meeting, Perry also expressed "expressed his disappointment and concern about Russia’s continued attempts to infiltrate the American electric grid." The statement provides no further information or evidence to support this claim.