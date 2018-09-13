Putin to visit India in October

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. India expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country on October 4, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Svaraj said on Thursday before the start of negotiations with her Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

"We look forward to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, which will take place on October 4," she noted. "We hope that this visit will facilitate further strengthening of our relations."

"We point out new areas to work in, it enhances cooperation," the minister said. "Nobody can destroy this cooperation or diminish it. This is our free choice," Svaraj stressed.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that they would confirm the president’s plans "in due time".