Russian, Israeli top security officials discuss situation in Middle East, Syria

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat have held a meeting in Moscow, discussing the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, the council said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat exchanged views on a number of issues concerning Russian-Israeli security cooperation, focusing on the fight against terrorism," the statement reads. "The parties discussed the situation around Syria and ways to ensure security and stability in the Middle East," the council added.

According to the Russian Security Council, the two security officials also touched upon the results of the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit held in Tehran on September 7.