Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat: Kiev’s threats to halt water supply to Crimea seen as act of terrorism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 18:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said that "there will never be water supply to the occupied territory"

Share
1 pages in this article
Black Sea coast in Crimea

Black Sea coast in Crimea

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Any threats from the side of Ukraine concerning Crimea’s civilian infrastructure should be seen as an act of international terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s press briefing.

Read also

Russian MP says Kiev pours money down the drain on dam to cut Crimea’s water off

"Any threat to the civilian infrastructure is qualified as an act of terrorism under international, namely European, law," she noted. "Much of what the Kiev regime is doing directly or through encouraging the so-called social activists to carry out an energy blockade, acts of vandalism or any other kind of blockade, so that certain objects of civilian infrastructure in Crimea would cease to function - all of it is somehow subject to legal assessment and is qualified as acts of terrorism, namely in Europe and in the EU."

The spokeswoman stressed that Russia is doing everything possible to supply Crimea with water and electricity. "We would very much like Kiev not to stoop to another spiral of this terrorist activity, according to the European qualification, and not to encourage anyone to undermine, torch or block anything. If you preach democratic values, you need to stop carrying out subversive activities," Zakharova stressed.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said that "there will never be water supply to the occupied territory".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s policies in Syria lead world towards edge of the abyss, says diplomat
2
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
3
Russian diplomat derides London’s response to Skripal suspects’ interview
4
Nearly 250,000 refugees return to Syria from abroad — Russian Defense Ministry
5
Indian minister hails Russian-Indian ties
6
Metropolitan Police confident Skripal suspects used aliases
7
Putin: Russia will continue to strengthen armed forces so that they can defend sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT