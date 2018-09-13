Diplomat: Kiev’s threats to halt water supply to Crimea seen as act of terrorism

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Any threats from the side of Ukraine concerning Crimea’s civilian infrastructure should be seen as an act of international terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s press briefing.

"Any threat to the civilian infrastructure is qualified as an act of terrorism under international, namely European, law," she noted. "Much of what the Kiev regime is doing directly or through encouraging the so-called social activists to carry out an energy blockade, acts of vandalism or any other kind of blockade, so that certain objects of civilian infrastructure in Crimea would cease to function - all of it is somehow subject to legal assessment and is qualified as acts of terrorism, namely in Europe and in the EU."

The spokeswoman stressed that Russia is doing everything possible to supply Crimea with water and electricity. "We would very much like Kiev not to stoop to another spiral of this terrorist activity, according to the European qualification, and not to encourage anyone to undermine, torch or block anything. If you preach democratic values, you need to stop carrying out subversive activities," Zakharova stressed.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said that "there will never be water supply to the occupied territory".