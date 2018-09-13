Washington’s policies in Syria lead world towards edge of the abyss, says diplomat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. US actions in Syria are leading the world to the brink of an abyss, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We see the current events involving Syria as an attempt by the Americans to test a new mechanism of maintaining their own world supremacy," she said. "Its gist is to create some kind of strike coalition of the leading western powers with the aim to demonstrate force and determination to press for military solutions of problems emerging in this or that part of the world."

Zakharova said that "a policy like this undermines the existing world order, which has up to now relied on the UN Charter."

"Its aggressive nature is obvious. It is our deep conviction that this approach capable of putting the world on the brink of an abyss, is a dangerous challenge not only for Syria," she said.

"It is necessary to resist it (such an approach by the United States)," Zakharova said. "It should be done in the most resolute way through pooling efforts by all reasonably minded members of the international community.".