Russia expects IAEA to ensure implementation of Iran nuclear agreement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 20:48 UTC+3

According to the Russian diplomat, the IAEA report suggests that Tehran continues to follow all stipulations provided by the JCPOA

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure stable implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov stated during the session of the IAEA board of governors.

"We expect that the IAEA will continue to fulfill its role of an unbiased arbitrator and to provide a stable base for further implementation of the JCPOA," he said. The Russian side will do "everything to maintain and fully implement the comprehensive agreements on the Iranian nuclear program, which serve the interests of the whole international community."

According to the diplomat, the IAEA report suggests that Tehran continues to follow all stipulations provided by the JCPOAAccording to the diplomat, the IAEA report suggests that Tehran continues to follow all stipulations provided by the JCPOA. Ulyanov thanked the Iranian partners for "demonstrating such a responsible approach even in current, extremely difficult conditions."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the US and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced the beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of the abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. He promised to reinstate former anti-Iranian sanctions and impose tighter ones.

