Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia draws OSCE’s attention to human rights violations by Ukraine and US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 15:33 UTC+3 ¶ WARSAW

Secret CIA prisons were uncovered in some OSCE member states, the diplomat stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PAWEL KULA

WARSAW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian delegation pointed the attention of the participants of the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting to the disregard for human rights in Ukraine and in the US, said representative for the Legal Department of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Vladislav Smirnov on behalf of Russia on Wednesday.

Read also
Sessions hall of the UN Human Rights Council

At UN Human Rights council, Russia expresses concern over rights violations in Ukraine

Examples of disregard for human rights in Ukraine "are raising serious concerns," he said. "We should note that basic guarantees are not applied to people who were placed under arrest on charges of committing crimes regarding the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine. Crime victims report that, as a rule, they are first held in custody in secret detention facilities, where they are interrogated for several days, ahead of being transferred to penitentiary system facilities. That said, victims mentioned beating, tortures with current electricity, staged executions, suffocations, intimidation and threats of the use of force," he said.

The Russian representative named a special prison in the US naval base in Guantanamo - "in which 40 prisoners, most of whom have been there for more than 10 years and are being held in complete legal vacuum, without any placed charges, and are being tortured" - as an example of rude and systematic violations of human rights.

"The unlawful practice of the US authorities affects other countries as well. Secret CIA prisons were founded in some OSCE member states, where basic international standards of jurisdiction and prisoner treatment were rudely violated. Those responsible for the creation of these special prisons were not brought to account, despite the corresponding decrees of the European Court of Human Rights," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Human rights
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
2
Kremlin suggests waiting for alleged Skripal poisoning suspects to make public appearance
3
Russia plans to launch four industrial zones abroad in 6 years
4
Putin recommends special status for Russky Island
5
Russian Tupolev-95MS bombers launch cruise missiles at Vostok-2018 exercise
6
Washington cannot expect long-term success of sanctions policy, Lavrov says
7
Air forces S-300 and S-400 systems become operational at Vostok 2018 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT