Washington cannot expect long-term success of sanctions policy, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 12:51 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The US does not enter negotiations in most cases: it first launches sanctions, then more sanctions, and then negotiations at last, the Russian top diplomat said

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The policy of sanctions pressure that the US is using cannot have a long-term success, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his speech at the Forum of Young Diplomats from the Pacific Rim Countries that is taking place on Wednesday as part of the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There is the slogan ‘America - number one.’ It deserves respect, as Americans are great patriots, and it is deserving. However, when this slogan is used in practical affairs, it sometimes contradicts the need to search for compromises and reach agreements," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

"[For example,] Washington makes a proposal, and its partner suggests starting negotiations. The US does not enter negotiations in most cases: it first launches sanctions, then more sanctions, and then negotiations at last," Lavrov noted, reiterating about the measures against North Korea and the European Union and the plans of sanctions against China over the situation regarding Uighur Muslims. "It already became a permanent manner, when measures of compulsory influence are declared in any situation. I don’t think that a long-term success of this policy should be expected" the minister said.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
