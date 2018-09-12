Putin says international guarantees will be best option for North Korea

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that providing international guarantees to North Korea in response to steps towards denuclearization would be the best solution.

"What kinds of guarantees can there be? International ones," the head of state said answering questions at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). He recalled that the negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear problem were six-party.

"The global community can provide such [security] guarantees [to North Korea in response to its denuclearization], including those secured by the presence of nuclear powers in these agreements," the Russian leader noted.

"Russia is a party to these negotiations, but, if North Korea is satisfied with exclusively American guarantees, we will glad. However, this is unlikely to happen, we need to be realistic. I believe that international guarantees will be appropriate in this case, and we need to talk about that," Putin said.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump said he had shown an innovative approach to cooperation with North Korea. I agree that this is both a manifestation of courage and an innovative approach, that’s right," the Russian president noted, adding that security guarantees had been promised to North Korea in response to its denuclearization. "North Korea took some steps aimed at denuclearization. It blew up its nuclear test site, destroyed it, but it apparently waits for at least some signals in response," Putin stressed.