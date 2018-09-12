Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says international guarantees will be best option for North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 12:04 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian president stressed that security guarantees had been promised to North Korea in response to its denuclearization

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that providing international guarantees to North Korea in response to steps towards denuclearization would be the best solution.

Read also
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un expects Russia to help ease sanctions on North Korea — speaker

"What kinds of guarantees can there be? International ones," the head of state said answering questions at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). He recalled that the negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear problem were six-party.

"The global community can provide such [security] guarantees [to North Korea in response to its denuclearization], including those secured by the presence of nuclear powers in these agreements," the Russian leader noted.

"Russia is a party to these negotiations, but, if North Korea is satisfied with exclusively American guarantees, we will glad. However, this is unlikely to happen, we need to be realistic. I believe that international guarantees will be appropriate in this case, and we need to talk about that," Putin said.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump said he had shown an innovative approach to cooperation with North Korea. I agree that this is both a manifestation of courage and an innovative approach, that’s right," the Russian president noted, adding that security guarantees had been promised to North Korea in response to its denuclearization. "North Korea took some steps aimed at denuclearization. It blew up its nuclear test site, destroyed it, but it apparently waits for at least some signals in response," Putin stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
List of countries whose citizens can receive e-visas to Russia will be expanded
3
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
4
Washington cannot expect long-term success of sanctions policy, Lavrov says
5
Russian rotocraft maker to start exporting Ansat helicopters in 2019
6
Russia-China military exercises to become regular, defense minsiter says
7
Putin calls on Japan to sign peace treaty before year-end without preliminary conditions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT