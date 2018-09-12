Putin has not received response from Abe over proposal on peace treaty

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not received a response from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his proposal to sign a peace treaty between the countries before the end of the year without preliminary conditions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Putin and Abe took part in the forum’s plenary session, where the Russian head of state articulated his proposal. Abe did not react to this idea in any way at the session. "There is still no (response,)" Peskov said, asked about whether the Japanese prime minister responded to the Russian president’s proposal after the plenary session. "The president continues to attend working events," he added.

Later on Wednesday Putin and Abe will attend Annual International Vladivostok Jigoro Kano Cadet Judo Tournament.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Russian president suggested signing the peace treaty with Japan before the end of the year without preliminary conditions. "Let’s sign the peace agreement - not now, but before the end of the year - without any preliminary conditions," Putin suggested, addressing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "And then we will continue to address all controversial issues as friends based on the peace treaty," the president went on. "And it seems to me that it would help us solve all the problems that we failed to solve for 70 years."

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TASS on Wednesday that the Japanese government plans to conduct negotiations with Russia to sign the peace treaty after solving the territorial issues, and this position remains unchanged. "We intend to continue to conduct close negotiations in conformity with our course, which consists in signing the peace treaty, having settled the issue of the sovereignty of the four northern islands (thus Japan calls the Russian southern Kuril Islands). In this regard our position remains unchanged," the ministry noted.

Moscow and Tokyo have negotiated for decades to develop a peace treaty on the results of World War II. The main obstacle for this is the sovereignty of the southern part of the Kuril Islands: after the end of the war the entire archipelago became part of the Soviet Union, but Tokyo is contesting Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and a group of islands which is called Habomai in Japan. The Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly stated that the Russian sovereignty over them, which has the corresponding international legal documentation, is unquestionable.