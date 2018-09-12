US elections became international problem after claims of Russia’s interference — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. By accusing Russia of interfering into the US presidential election, Washington makes this problem an international one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It turns out that this is not just the US business, it has become the whole world’s cause to accuse Russia of allegedly interfering into those elections," Lavrov said during the forum of young diplomats from the Asia-Pacific region, held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "I think that this is unworthy for our great nations. I think that citizens of other states, who are present here, agree with me that no one likes the current state of crisis in the Russian-US relations."

Commenting on the problem of US elections, Lavrov noted that the vote counting system in the US is not quite representative.

"If we count the votes of US citizens it turns out that Hillary Clinton received more votes than Donald Trump [in 2018], about a million and a half votes more than he did," he said.

