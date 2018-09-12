Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US elections became international problem after claims of Russia’s interference — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 8:26 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

No one likes the current state of crisis in the Russian-US relations, Lavrov noted

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. By accusing Russia of interfering into the US presidential election, Washington makes this problem an international one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It turns out that this is not just the US business, it has become the whole world’s cause to accuse Russia of allegedly interfering into those elections," Lavrov said during the forum of young diplomats from the Asia-Pacific region, held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "I think that this is unworthy for our great nations. I think that citizens of other states, who are present here, agree with me that no one likes the current state of crisis in the Russian-US relations."

Read also

Putin reiterates his stance on Russia's alleged involvement in US elections

Commenting on the problem of US elections, Lavrov noted that the vote counting system in the US is not quite representative.

"If we count the votes of US citizens it turns out that Hillary Clinton received more votes than Donald Trump [in 2018], about a million and a half votes more than he did," he said.

The fourth Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the forum’s general information partner, official photo hosting provider and the moderator of the presentation zone for the EEF-2018 projects.

