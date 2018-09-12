Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, S.Korea keep working on ‘nine bridges’ initiative — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 7:56 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

"We are satisfied by the development of our bilateral relations. They develop steadily in all directions," Putin said.

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and South Korea keep working on initiatives under the "nine bridges" concept, earlier suggested by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We will finalize and coordinate the list of practical projects within the framework of the ‘nine bridges concept,’ initiated by the South Korean president," Putin said during talks with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon on the sidelines of this year’s Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

He also thanked the South Korean delegation, one of the biggest national delegations at the EEF, for their interest in this international forum.

"The Republic of Korea is our important and promising partner in the Asia-Pacific region. We are satisfied by the development of our bilateral relations. They develop steadily in all directions," Putin said.

Lee Nak-yeon, in his turn, thanked the Russian leader for cooperation and initiatives in solving international issues, including denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Song Young-gil, head of the Committee for Northern Economic Cooperation in the administration of the South Korean President, said late last year that the concept of "nine bridges" implies "railways, seaports, energy, natural gas, Arctic shipping, shipbuilding, labor, agriculture and fishing.".

