Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Mongolian relations develop steadily — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 7:54 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

According to the Russian leader, Russian-Mongolian trade grew by almost 50% last year

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Mongolian counterpart on Wednesday that he was pleased by the way bilateral relations develop.

"The relations between our nations develop steadily, on the basis of previously made decisions. In general, we are pleased with how it happens," the Russian leader told Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga during talks held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

Putin thanked his Mongolian counterpart for heading the Mongolian delegation to the forum in person for the second consecutive year.

According to the Russian leader, Russian-Mongolian trade grew by almost 50% last year and by more than 30% in the first half of 2018.

"The amount of cargo transit via Ulan-Bator railway and the territory of Mongolia almost tripled last year," Putin said, adding that bilateral economic relations showed positive dynamics in general.

"I’m glad to have an opportunity to meet with you and discuss the matters of economic cooperation and other issues," Putin said.

The Russian delegation to the Russian-Mongolian talks comprises presidential aides Yuri Ushakov and Igor Levitin, deputy head of the Kremlin administration and presidential spokespman Dmitry Peskov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Rosneft head Igor Sechin and RZD Director General Oleg Belozerov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Contacts with US may help find common ground on Syria — Lavrov
3
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
4
Russia, S.Korea keep working on ‘nine bridges’ initiative — Putin
5
Iskander-M systems to strike targets hundreds of kilometers away during Vostok drills
6
Air forces S-300 and S-400 systems become operational at Vostok 2018 drills
7
Former Georgian minister says US held suspicious experiments at lab in Georgia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT