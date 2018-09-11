Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 14:24 UTC+3

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Trump "would again have to consider whether or not to hit targets like Russian air defenses in an effort to deliver a more punishing blow to Mr. Assad's military"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not take media reports about US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria seriously any more, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria

"We don’t take media reports seriously because they have completely discredited themselves," he said, commenting on a Wall Street Journal publication. "We focus on official statements," Peskov added.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that "President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has approved the use of chlorine gas in an offensive against the country’s last major rebel stronghold, US officials said, raising the prospects for another retaliatory US military strike." According to the newspaper, "in a recent discussion about Syria, people familiar with the exchange said, President Trump threatened to conduct a massive attack against Mr. Assad if he carries out a massacre in Idlib."

The Wall Street Journal added that "Mr. Trump would again have to consider whether or not to hit targets like Russian air defenses in an effort to deliver a more punishing blow to Mr. Assad's military."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says
3
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
4
Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia
5
Will Russia win the race to cure cancer? New wonder drug to conclude clinical tests
6
Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin
7
Russian strategic bombers deliver new strikes at IS militants in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT