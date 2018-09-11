Putin may meet with Mexico’s president at G20 summit — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov did not rule out Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with new Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina or during his visit to Mexico.

"Argentina is not far away, so there are several options we could look into: a flight to Mexico or a meeting in Argentina," Ushakov said. "Both options will be taken into account." He added that he did not know yet which one would be chosen.

Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his inauguration scheduled for December 1, the country’s next Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Monday, commenting on Obrador’s meeting with Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Coronelli.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Argentina from November 30 to December 1.