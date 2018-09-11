Russian embassy will continue to demand release of Russian woman Butina from US jail

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Washington will continue to protect the rights of Russian woman Maria Butina, who is currently kept in custody in the United States on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of the Russian government, the embassy said in a statement following a court session on the case.

"We will visit Maria in prison this week. We will keep advocating her lawful rights and demand from the U.S. authorities to release her," the embassy said in a statement.

The officials in the embassy drew attention to the point of the US prosecution.

"The arguments published by the U.S. prosecution (looks more like legal grounds for Russophobia) deserve a careful analysis in order to fully understand this theatre of absurd surrounding Maria. For instance, the prosecution carefully counted the number of our diplomatic notes sent to the State department on Maria’s case, as well as the number of consular visits to Maria in prison by our Embassy’s officials. The numbers allowed the prosecution to claim that the Russian citizen is "valuable" to her country," according to the statement.

The diplomatic mission stressed that Butina is not they visit in prisons in the US. The diplomats warned that if the US prosecution continue to act this way, it will submit another nota to the Department of State.

"We can say with confidence that if the situation continues, the prosecution will lose count of our official appeals to the US Department of State. "Evaluation" of our official activities undertaken by the U.S. prosecution will be the subject of a separate diplomatic note - it’s a promise," the diplomats said.

On Monday, a high-level US court has refused to change pre-trial restrictions for Butina and place her under house arrest. Tanya Chutkan, a judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, turned down the appeal filed by Butia’s attorney Robert Neil Driscoll, who demanded Butina be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring of her whereabouts. Apart from that, the court prohibited both prosecutors and defense lawyers to release any information related to the case, thus banning Driscoll to speak with the press.

Butina case

Maria Butina, 29, entered the US in August 2016 on a student visa and took up studies at the American University. She received the master’s degree in international relations in May 2018.

She was arrested in Washington DC on July 15. The Russian gun rights activist faces charges of conspiracy for conducting activities in the interests of a foreign state. According to the US Department of Justice, she is suspected of acting "as an agent of Russia inside the United States by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation."

In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanded Butina’s early release from custody stressing that charges against her were trumped-up. For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would continue work to protect Butina’s rights and legitimate interests.