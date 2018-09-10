Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia calls on UN Human Rights Council to condemn Kiev's blocking of North Crimean Canal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 10, 18:17 UTC+3 GENEVA

In April 2014, Ukraine closed sluices of the North Crimean Canal, halting water supply from the Dnieper River to the peninsula

GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. Russia calls on the UN Human Rights Council to condemn Ukraine's blocking of the North Crimean Canal, representative for the Russian delegation Evgeny Ustinov stated during the 39th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, adding that such actions by the Ukrainian officials violate the rights of Crimean residents.

The Russian delegation addressed UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation Leo Heller, asking him "to take the situation under control and give a proper assessment of the Ukrainian officials’ actions."

In April 2014, Ukraine closed sluices of the North Crimean Canal, halting water supply from the Dnieper River to the peninsula.

Crimea received about 90% of its fresh water through the canal, which was built in 1961-1971. It stretches from the Kakhovka Reservoir to Kerch.

