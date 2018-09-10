Putin, foreign leaders not expected to attend Vostok-2018 drills together — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders are not expected to attend the Vostok-2018 (or East 2018) military drills together, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Not together with the Russian president," he said in response to a question.

At the same time, Peskov added he did not know whether foreign leaders would attend the military exercise by themselves.

According to Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu, the Vostok-2018 drills would be the largest-scale military exercise in the country’s history. The drills, scheduled to take place on September 11-17, will involve Russian troops deployed to the Eastern and Central Military Districts, as well as the Northern Fleet, Airborne Force units and long-range aircraft. In addition, Chinese and Mongolian Armed Forces will also participate in the Vostok-2018 military exercise at some stage. The drills will be held in the Sea of Japan, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.

Around 300,000 troops, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 80 vessels, up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other vehicles will be involved in the drills.