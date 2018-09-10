Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin has no information about Idlib offensive

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 10, 15:19 UTC+3

The Kremlin does not have any information concerning the start of the offensive in Syria’s Idlib province

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Kremlin does not have any information concerning the start of the offensive in Syria’s Idlib province.

Read also

Putin hopes terrorists in Idlib will wisen up and lay down arms

"[We have] no such information," he said in reply to the question about whether the Russian and Syrian governments have coordinated the date of the offensive in Idlib.

Idlib is the only large region in Syria still in the hands of paramilitary groupings. The northern zone of de-escalation was established in 2017 as an escape for the militants, who had refused to accept reconciliation and to lay down arms voluntarily, and for their families.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 25 that militants in Idlib enjoying active assistance from British intelligence agencies were laying the groundwork for staging a faked chemical attack against civilians to be blamed on government forces. The provocation is to serve as a pretext for a missile strike by the United States, Britain and France against Syria’s government and economic facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin has no information about Idlib offensive
2
Kiev may launch massive mop-up operation in Donbass, expert warns
3
FSB: Kiev's intelligence agencies assist IS militants in plotting terror attacks in Russia
4
Aeroflot to sign contract for purchase of up to 100 SSJ-100 aircraft
5
Russia’s, US energy ministers plan to discuss Iran and Nord Stream 2
6
Kremlin has no information about alleged suspects in Skripal case, spokesman says
7
Japanese PM says making peace treaty historic task for him, Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT