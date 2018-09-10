Kremlin unaware of Kiev’s readiness to exchange convicts

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin understands that Russians convicted in Ukraine wish to return to their home country but is not aware whether Kiev is ready to take steps in that direction, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I understand that Russians convicted in Ukraine want to return to their home country. However, we are not aware whether Ukraine is ready to take steps in this regard," he said.

When asked if the Kremlin had heard about a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin that a group of Russians jailed in Ukraine had allegedly written, asking to exchange them for Ukrainians jailed in Russia, Peskov said he knew nothing about that.

The Kremlin spokesman added that "everything depends on who we are talking about." "If they are Russian nationals convicted in accordance with our laws, there are a lot of nuances. Ukraine has not shown the necessary readiness and flexibility yet," Peskov said.