Putin: Election campaign was carried out in proper way and without serious violations

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the election campaign was properly carried out and without any serious violations. "The election campaign in general was carried out in a proper way, with a rather high voter turnout, was well orchestrated and had minimal violations; no major violations have been registered so far," he said, ending a session of the State Council presidium.

Putin noted that for the newly elected regional heads it is "a serious step in their lives and careers." "This, of course, is a source of confidence of our citizens for the development of the regions, municipal entities and the country as a whole. I wish all of you success," the head of state added.

The president drew the attention of the session participants to the priority of work to stabilize the situation in the Far East, develop the region and create new ventures and well-paid positions. He added that much will depend on the regional heads in this work.

Putin thanked Russian voters on their behalf for participation in the electoral process and the expression of their civic stance.

On September 9, 2018, about 4,750 campaigns of various levels were completed, with about 65 million people in 80 out of 85 Russian regions on the voting lists. As many as 31,400 mandates were distributed after the voting. For reference, 82 Russian entities were involved in elections the previous year, with candidates fighting for 36,700 mandates.