Russian upper house speaker hopes North Korean leader to visit Russia by yearend

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 10, 6:07 UTC+3 PYEONGYANG

Matviyenko said the North Korean leader told her that he intended to discuss with President Putin the strategy and perspectives of bilateral cooperation between two countries

1 pages in this article

PYEONGYANG, September 10. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to pay an official visit to Russia by the end of this year, depending on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Speaker of the Federation Council (Russia’s upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said.

"He [Kim Jong-un] is ready to respond to a proposal from the Russian president as soon as possible, without any delays, and considering the schedule of [President] Vladimir Putin he is ready to pay a visit to Russia," Matviyenko said.

"I hope that the visit will take place soon, namely by the end of the year," she told journalists.

The speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house earlier handed over a letter from President Putin to the North Korean leader. According to her, Kim Jong-un confirmed his readiness to pay an official visit to Russia.

Matviyenko said the North Korean leader told her that he intended to discuss with President Putin the strategy and perspectives of bilateral cooperation between two countries as well "as a wide scope of key international issues.".

