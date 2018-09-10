Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announces victory at mayoral election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 10, 2:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to exit polls, Sobyanin may count on 74% of the vote at Sunday’s mayoral elections in Moscow, or by a fourth more than at the previous elections in 2013

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Incumbent Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin has announced his victory at the mayoral election, held in the Russian capital on Sunday.

"The polling stations have been closed," Sobyanin was quoted as saying on his official website. "We are counting the votes at the moment. Exit polls have been already published and I want to say thank you my friends for your support. This is our common victory."

According to exit polls, Sobyanin may count on 74% of the vote at Sunday’s mayoral elections in Moscow, or by a fourth more than at the previous elections in 2013. The incumbent mayor is followed by Vadim Kumin of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), with ten percent.

"I would also like to thank everyone who came today to cast their votes giving them in support of other candidates as well," Sobyanin said. "Despite the difference in our opinions, we all equally love our city and wish it good."

The voter turnout at the previous mayoral elections on September 8, 2013 was 32.07% Sobyanin won 51.37% of the vote.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
2
Kim Jong-un has confirmed readiness to come to Russia, says senate speaker
3
North Korean people achieve successes despite sanctions - Matviyenko
4
Russia, Armenia agree to continue weapons supplies to Yerevan - Armenian PM
5
Russian Navy to get cutting-edge frigate in 2019
6
Russia helping Syria modernize its air defense system, ambassador says
7
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT