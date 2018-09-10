Incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announces victory at mayoral election

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Incumbent Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin has announced his victory at the mayoral election, held in the Russian capital on Sunday.

"The polling stations have been closed," Sobyanin was quoted as saying on his official website. "We are counting the votes at the moment. Exit polls have been already published and I want to say thank you my friends for your support. This is our common victory."

According to exit polls, Sobyanin may count on 74% of the vote at Sunday’s mayoral elections in Moscow, or by a fourth more than at the previous elections in 2013. The incumbent mayor is followed by Vadim Kumin of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), with ten percent.

"I would also like to thank everyone who came today to cast their votes giving them in support of other candidates as well," Sobyanin said. "Despite the difference in our opinions, we all equally love our city and wish it good."

The voter turnout at the previous mayoral elections on September 8, 2013 was 32.07% Sobyanin won 51.37% of the vote.