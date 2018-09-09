Two Russian members of ISS crew cast their votes at elections of Moscow region governor

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Two Russian members of the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), Oleg Artmeyev and Sergei Prokopyev, have cast their votes at the elections of the Moscow region governor, chairperson of the Moscow region election commission Elmira Khaimurzina told journalists on Sunday.

"Two cosmonauts, who are currently on a mission at the ISS, filed applications with the Moscow region election commission according to a routine procedure and took part in the voting. It was done at the Mission Control Center. The cosmonauts cast their votes when the space station entered the satellite coverage area," she said.

On September 9, the single voting day, the Moscow region in electing its governor. As of 15.00 Moscow time, the voter turnout was 23.38%