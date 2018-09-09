About 9,000 Russians voted onboard vessels at sea

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. About 9,000 people have voted at polling stations set up onboard vessels at sea, said Alexander Klyukin, member of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), on Sunday.

As many as 322 polls were set up in six Russian regions, and all marine polling stations duly received the needed documents and materials, he said. "Early elections were organized at all polling stations. According to preliminary data, about 9,000 people voted at the early elections at marine polling stations," Klyukin said.

The highest voter turnout - more than 6,800 people - was at marine polling stations assigned to the Primorsky Region.

More than 4,700 elections of various levels are taking place on the single voting day of September 9 in 80 Russian regions, with about 65 million people on the voters’ lists. Direct gubernatorial elections started in 22 regions, and indirect elections of regional heads are taking place in four more regions: they are to be elected by members of Legislative Assemblies as requested by the president. Elections of members of Legislative Assemblies are being held in 16 regions, and members of City Dumas in regional centers are to be elected in 12 regions. Special elections to the State Duma in seven single-seat electoral districts in six regions and numerous municipal elections are also being held today.