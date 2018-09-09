Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow mayor votes at mayoral election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 09, 13:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergei Sobyanin confessed that he was "being nervous like a schoolboy who came to exams to which he had been preparing for at least the last five years"

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has voted at the Moscow mayoral election on Sunday morning at a polling station at his place of residence in central Moscow. Sobyanin traditionally came to polling station number 90 on Nikolayeva Street.

"Today is a very important day for me. Honestly speaking, I’m being nervous like a schoolboy who came to exams to which he had been preparing for at least the last five years. It is a truly important day for the whole city, for all of us, for Moscow," Sobyanin told journalists.

The mayor also congratulated the Moscow residents on City Day. "I congratulate you on the City Day holiday, friends!" Sobyanin added.

Five candidates are running for Moscow mayorship: Moscow City Duma member Mikhail Balakin (The Citizens’ Union), Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Mikhail Degtyaryov (LDPR), former State Duma member Vadim Kumin (KPRF), head of the Tagansky Municipal District Ilya Sviridov (A Just Russia) and incumbent Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who is running as a self-nominated candidate.

The Moscow mayoral election is being held on September 9, on the single voting day.

