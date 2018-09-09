Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 120,000 observers monitor election process in Russia on single voting day

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 09, 13:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Most observers are expected to gather at polling stations in Moscow and six Russian regions out of 80

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. More than 120,000 observers have been sent to polling stations across the country on the single voting day of September 9, said Ella Pamfilova, Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

"We’ve got more than 120,000 observers listed, according to the regional commissions," she said in the CEC Information Center.

Most observers are expected to gather at polling stations in Moscow and the Moscow, Bashkortostan, Kemerovo, Rostov, Samara and Ulyanovsk Regions, Pamfilova specified.

Over 4,700 elections of various levels are taking place on the single voting day of September 9 in 80 Russian regions, with about 65 million people on the voters’ lists. Direct gubernatorial elections started in 22 regions, and indirect elections of regional heads will take place in four more regions during the day: they will be elected by members of Legislative Assemblies as requested by the president. Elections of members of Legislative Assemblies started in 16 regions, and members of City Dumas in regional centers are to be elected in 12 regions. Special elections to the State Duma in seven single-seat electoral districts in six regions and numerous municipal elections are also being held today.

ADVERTISEMENT