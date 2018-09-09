Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Information Center at Central Election Commission opens in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 09, 10:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

September 9th is the single voting day in 80 regions of Russia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Information Center, which will be receiving information about the voting process across Russia, has opened in the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) in Moscow on Sunday, TASS reported.

A video wall of 32 screens started operating in the CEC to monitor the election commissions. Another wall consisting of 51 screens was placed in the room where the CEC sessions are held. Several video panels and information internet booths which offer information about the election process were also mounted in the CEC.

More than 1,000 representatives for 51 media outlets obtained credentials to work in the Information Center, the CEC reported.

Over 4,700 elections of various levels are taking place on the single voting day in 80 Russian regions, with about 65 million people on the voters’ lists. Direct gubernatorial elections started in 22 regions, and indirect elections of regional heads will take place in four more regions during the day: they will be elected by members of Legislative Assemblies as requested by the president. Elections of members of Legislative Assemblies started in 16 regions, and members of City Dumas in regional centers are to be elected in 12 regions. Special elections to the State Duma in seven single-seat electoral districts in six regions and numerous municipal elections are also being held today.

