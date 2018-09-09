Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin suggests comparing notes on current and midterm issues at meeting with Armenia’s PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 09, 1:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia steadily keeps the first place among economic partners of Armenia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a proposal to compare notes on current and midterm matters at a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

"I am very glad to see for comparing notes in respect of our interaction at present and in the midterm perspective," the Russian leader said at the start of talks.

Russia steadily keeps the first place among economic partners of Armenia and is the largest investor into the economy of the republic, Putin said. The Russian President noted diversified nature of trade and economic ties between two countries. "These are energy, including hydrocarbons energy, gas supplies at the lowest prices for global gas deliveries by Gazprom - $150 per thousand cubic meters, nuclear energy and thermal generation," Putin said. Relations are also developing in the metals sector and in machine-building, he added.

Growth of trade turnover between Russia and Armenia by almost 30% is encouraging, Putin said. Growth over the first half of this year was also above 22%, the Russian leader said. "If it goes on in the same manner, we will be above last-year figures," Putin added.

