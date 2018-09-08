Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian president, Armenian PM hail growth of two countries’ relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 18:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Pashinyan focused on a special nature of relations between Moscow and Yerevan

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Relations of Russia and Armenia are developing progressively in all fields, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on Saturday.

At the talks, Putin said that the two countries had special ties spanning centuries.

"As of today, the relations between Armenia and Russia are developing continuously in all fields, namely in political relations, the military sector, in security and economic cooperation," Putin said.

Pashinyan also focused on a special nature of relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

"Contrary to some pessimism which is seen both in the Armenian and Russian media as well as on social networks, I think that our relations are developing very dynamically and very naturally," Armenia’s prime minister said, classing the promotion of bilateral relations as top priority.

Pashinyan pointed out that "there are no insolvable issues" in relations of Russia and Armenia.

There are no problems in relations between Armenia and Russia, Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Saturday after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"My meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has just ended. We had a productive talk and can state that the Armenian-Russian relations are at a brilliant level," Pashinyan wrote. "There is not a single problem in any field of our relations."

On September 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks in Moscow. At the talks, Pashinyan reaffirmed Yerevan’s willingness to forge bilateral ties with Moscow as well as ties within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, a military alliance of six post-Soviet states) and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Show more
