Russian president, Armenian PM hail growth of two countries’ relations

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Relations of Russia and Armenia are developing progressively in all fields, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on Saturday.

At the talks, Putin said that the two countries had special ties spanning centuries.

"As of today, the relations between Armenia and Russia are developing continuously in all fields, namely in political relations, the military sector, in security and economic cooperation," Putin said.

Pashinyan also focused on a special nature of relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

"Contrary to some pessimism which is seen both in the Armenian and Russian media as well as on social networks, I think that our relations are developing very dynamically and very naturally," Armenia’s prime minister said, classing the promotion of bilateral relations as top priority.

Pashinyan pointed out that "there are no insolvable issues" in relations of Russia and Armenia.

