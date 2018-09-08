Russian, Vietnamese positions on most global issues are similar, the statement says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The positions of Russia and Vietnam on the majority of global and regional issues are close to each other or similar, according to a joint statement following the official visit of the General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong to Russia ended on September 8.

"The discussion of international issues has demonstrated that the positions of Russia and Vietnam on most global and regional problems are close or similar," the statement said.

The two countries consider international security to be indivisible and comprehensive, and assume that it is unacceptable to ensure the security of some states at the expense of others’ security, including through expansion of global and regional military and political alliances, the document stressed.

"The sides advocate observance of the principles of equal rights, regard for sovereignty, territorial integrity and legal interests of all countries, non-interference in the internal affairs of each other, non-use of force and threat of force, and do not accept unilateral enforcement measures and economic sanctions bypassing the US Security Council and violating the international law," the statement said.

Syrian crisis

Hanoi supports Moscow’s efforts on its fight against terrorism and the political settlement of the Syrian crisis, according to a joint statement made following the official visit of the General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong to Russia released on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"Nguyen Phu Trong welcomed Russia’s efforts to fight with terrorism and look for ways of political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of international law and the UN Charter," the statement said.

The two countries have emphasized the importance of a close collaboration at international negotiation platforms focusing on the issues of global security, including the issue of weapons control," the document said. "During the talks, the sides supported the efforts of the international community on strengthening the international legal basis of multilateral cooperation aimed at fighting against terrorism and the use of mass destruction weapons for terrorist goals," the document said.

Oil and gas development

Moscow and Hanoi have agreed to expand the oil and gas development and production zones in Vietnam’s offshore areas, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"The sides have agreed to expand the oil and gas development and production zones in Vietnam’s offshore areas in accordance with the international law," a joint statement following the official visit of the General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong to Russia said.

Overall, the sides are satisfied with the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas sector, the document said. They have also confirmed their commitment to "continue creating favorable terms for expanding activities of Russian and Vietnamese oil and gas companies, establishing cooperation in such promising areas as crude refining, petrochemical industry, construction of gas-fired power plants, LNG supplies to Vietnam and construction of related infrastructure," the statement said.

National currencies in settlement payments

Russia and Vietnam have agreed to create the background for expanding the use of national currencies in settlement payments, according to a joint statement made following the official visit of the General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong to Russia released on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"During the talks, the sides noted the necessity to improve and diversify cooperation in the credit and financial field, create the background for boosting the use of national currencies in settlement payments and increasingly involving Vietnam-Russia Joint Venture Bank to service large bilateral projects," the statement said.

The two leaders emphasized the necessity to improve the mechanisms of cooperation and efficient implementation of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Economic Union (EAEU) and tackle the issues in that area for "making a breakthrough in the bilateral trade and investment collaboration," the document said.

Moscow and Hanoi stated that the cooperation in the electricity sector is a promising area, and that it is also necessary to deepen partnership in agriculture.

Nuclear Power

Russia will be considered a priority partner for Vietnam if the country decides to resurrect its plan to establish the national nuclear power energy sector, according to a joint statement.

"The sides have agreed that if Vietnam resurrects the plan to establish the national nuclear power energy sector, Russia will be considered a priority partner in that field," the statement said.

The sides also confirmed their commitment to the work on the formation of a nuclear research and technology center in Vietnam, which is believed to lay the background for returning the country to the need to construct a nuclear power plant.

Russian President's visit to Vietnam

Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of the Vietnamese side to pay an official visit to the country, according to a joint statement following the official visit of the General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong to Russia released on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"Nguyen Phu Trong invited President of the Russian Federation to pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The invitation was accepted," the statement said.

Putin last visited Vietnam in November 2017 for participating in the APEC summit. Previously Russian President’s official visit to the country took place in November 2013.